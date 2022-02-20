FIRE crews have rescued residents and their animals from their flooded homes as rivers rise fast following heavy rain and melting snow.
These firefighters are pictured carrying out the rescue in Knaresborough.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that its crews had been busy responding to calls for assistance due to rising flood water.
It said the A61 Harrogate Road at Harewood Bridge, near Dunkeswick was closed to all traffic due to flood water, and the B6161 at Leathley was only passable by 4x4s due to floodwater.
"If you are not sure of the depth STAY OUT," it added.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that it was predicted to be a 'very high flood,' adding: "If you live in a riverside property, please act now to prepare. Waters will rise fast this evening and continue to rise into Tuesday morning."
York train operator LNER tweeted that due to heavy rain flooding the railway, all lines were blocked between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.
