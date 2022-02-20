YORK'S River Ouse is set to rise higher this week than in the flooding disaster of November 2000, according to an official computer model.
The government model predicts the river will rise to 5.51 metres above normal summer levels at 6am on Tuesday, following heavy and persistent rain in the Dales catchment combined with melting snow.
Such a level would be 11cms higher than the record of 5.4 metres above normal reached in 2000, when 540 properties in the city were flooded, with residents having to be evacuated by boat from homes in streets such as River Street, Clementhorpe.
Streets such as Tower Street, near Clifford's Tower, and Skeldergate were deep under flood water, blocking traffic through the city centre, as was the A19 at Fulford.
Flood embankments protecting hundreds of properties in the Leeman Road area came close to being overtopped by floods and had to be sandbagged by the army.
Since then, huge improvements to flood defences have been made across the city, with the Leeman Road embankment raised and strengthened.
However flood defences which will protect Clementhorpe are currently still under construction.
The computer model predicting 5.51 metres has been wrong when it has made similar predictions in the past - most recently in February 2020.
