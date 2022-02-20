Despite Storm Eunice and Dudley this year, Spring is well and truly on its way and Aldi is manifesting some summer weather with its latest release.
Recently, the popular supermarket announced the return of its much sought after garden Specialbuys range.
Aldi is helping customers kit out their yards with everything from wildlife cameras to fire pits.
The range went on sale on February 13 but the supermarket has just announced a very exciting addition to its garden collection.
Aldi Specialbuys Hot Tub
Intex Inflatable 4-person Hot-Tub
If you are as ready for bright and longer nights as we are, you'll love the latest addition to the supermarket's garden range.
The Intex Inflatable 4-person Hot Tub arrives on Aldi's website on Sunday, February 20 at 8am.
Whether you're looking to host friends for an unforgettable summer party or you're wanting some self-care time in your own spa pool, this is the Hot Tub for you.
The inflatable tub is only available online via the Aldi website alongside a collection of must-have accessories.
Relax in those blissful bubbles in the knowledge that the Hot Tub comes with a guaranteed 3-year warranty.
You can purchase your spa pool for £399.99 via the Aldi website.
Plus you can also shop the rest of the Aldi Garden SpecialBuys collection there too.
