Buckingham Palace has today announced that the Queen has tested positive for Covid.
It has been confirmed that the 95-year-old monarch is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" and expects to carry out "light duties" this week.
The news comes after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had tested positive for the disease.
🙏🏽 Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery.— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) February 20, 2022
God save the Queen.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.
“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”
Well wishes for The Queen after Covid diagnosis
MPs and government officials across the country took to Twitter to wish the 95-year-old monarch well wishes.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also shared his sentiments on Twitter: “On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery.
“Get well soon, Ma’am.”
On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 20, 2022
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery.
“God save the Queen.”
Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”
