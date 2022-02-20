YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by more almost 30 - taking it below the 500 mark.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 29, taking it to 473 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 132 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 53,981.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 15, taking it to 459.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 258 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 155,591.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 22, taking it to 431.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 132 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 88,681.
Across the UK, a further 25,696 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 18,605,752.
