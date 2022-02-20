TWO flood warnings have been issued in York after the recent rain and snowfall in the area.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued warnings for the River Ouse at Naburn Lock and riveside properties along the Ouse in the city.
On the EA website, a spokesperson said: "The flood warning for the River Ouse at York, Riverside Properties has been issued as river levels are starting to rise due to recent rainfall in the Dales. Areas most at risk include Properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendall Bridge to Millennium Bridge.
"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."
Flood alerts were issued this morning for Lower River Derwent, Lower River Nidd catchment, Lower River Wharfe, Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby and Upper River Ouse.
The Foss Barrier is in operation in York.
