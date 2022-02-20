A ROAD in York has been closed as police are on the scene.
The A1237 between Rawcliffe/A19 and Clifton Moor roundabouts has been closed by North Yorkshire Police.
It is believed the air ambulance has been called to the scene.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Please avoid and take diversions."
More on this as we get it.
