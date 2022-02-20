FIVE flood alerts have been issued for the York area following the recent rain and snowfall.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood alerts for Lower River Derwent, Lower River Nidd catchment, Lower River Wharfe, Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby and Upper River Ouse.
The EA said that flooding is expected to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land most affected, particularly around riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade. But, levels are expected to fall slowly in York overnight.
Land around Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington may also be at risk of flooding.
Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Nidd, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Land around the Lower River Nidd and its tributaries including Sand Beck, Sike Beck, Pool Beck and Great Gutter.
There may also be flooding near the River Wharfe, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around the Lower River Wharfe and tributaries from Ilkley to upstream of Ulleskelf.
The Foss Barrier in York is now in operation.
The Ouse water level reached 2.7 metres at around 8.45pm yesterday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.