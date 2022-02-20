FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a single-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire yesterday.
Two crews from Tadcaster attended a single-vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) in Kirby Wharfe at around 6.40pm yesterday.
All persons were out of the vehicle on arrival of the fire service, but the crews gave some care to the casualty and made the scene safe.
The crews used small tools to handle the incident.
