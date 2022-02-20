A SECTION of a major road in North Yorkshire has reopened after a closure due to a collision.

The A1M in North Yorkshire was blocked northbound between J48 and J49 due to a collision. North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene with traffic officers.

But, a spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said the road has now reopened.

"The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey," they said.