A SECTION of a major road in North Yorkshire has reopened after a closure due to a collision.
The A1M in North Yorkshire was blocked northbound between J48 and J49 due to a collision. North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene with traffic officers.
But, a spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said the road has now reopened.
"The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey," they said.
