NORTHERN Powergrid is continuing to make good progress in restoring the remaining homes left without power after Storm Eunice impacted supplies to over 30,000 customers.
The teams are now on site at the four jobs needed to restore power to the last 57 customers, which they expect to complete this evening.
Andy Bilclough, director of Field Operations, “We are almost there now. Our priority is to finish the job and get the last of our customers who are still without power back on this evening.
"The good progress made earlier in the day means that we have been able to move early to dispatch a number of our teams to help with the recovery effort in the south. It’s no wonder these guys get called heroes, they have sorted out the damage caused by two named storms since Wednesday and now a bunch of them are heading south to get stuck in down there."
Northern Powergrid is sorry for the inconvenience caused for customers and said it appreciate theirs patience whilst the team did what they needed to do to get them reconnected.
"We are very grateful to the fantastic team of people who have enabled us to respond to two back-to-back storms this week," a spokesperson said.
