YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by more than 30 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 31, taking it to 504.2 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 120 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 53,849.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 32, taking it to 474.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 342 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 155,313.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 23, taking it to 453.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 140 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 88,549.
Across the UK, a further 34,377 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 18,580,216.
