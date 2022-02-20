SNOW fell onto the city of York yesterday in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.
Readers of The Press sent in their pictures of a snow covered York as it came down, turning the city into a winter wonderland.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow yesterday morning, saying that saying a short period of heavy snow was expected until around 3pm.
The snow fell for around two hours, covering grass trees and roofs across the city.
Michaela Scott, of the York Clinic for Integrated Healthcare, said the snow took her by surprise.
"I was all warm and cosy in my treatment room. I came out for a mask break between clients to find the practitioners garden transformed," she said.
