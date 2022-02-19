When it comes to a quick bite to eat, Subway is one of the most popular choices for sandwich fans.
Known for endless filling varieties, bread types and salads, the fast food chain has over 2,000 branches across the UK.
You can find five Subway restaurants in total across the York area.
If you ever questioned which Subway is the best when it comes to cleanliness, the answer to your question is held by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
This food hygiene round-up comes after we published a full list of ratings for McDonald's and KFC restaurants. So how does Subway compare to other fast food rivals?
The FSA make their hygiene ratings public, meaning it's easy to discover how restaurants scored.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.
What do different food hygiene ratings mean?
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
How is Subway assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
- How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
- How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe so the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
York Subway hygiene ratings
Subway, Unit 5, Odeon Buildings, 5 Blossom Street, York, YO1 1AJ
Hygiene rating: 5
Last inspection: February 11, 2020
Subway, 26 Pavement, York, YO1 9UP
Hygiene rating: 5
Last inspection: September 30, 2020
Subway, Unit F4, Mc Arthur Glen Retail Outlet, York, YO19 4TA
Hygiene rating: 5
Last inspection: October 7, 2020
Subway, 43 York Road, Acomb, York, YO24 4LN
Hygiene rating: 5
Last inspection: January 30, 2019
Subway, York Road, Deighton, York, YO19 6EY
Hygiene rating: 4
Last inspection: December 16, 2021
