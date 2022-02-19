A YELLOW warning for snow has been issued in York for this afternoon.
The Met Office issued the warning this morning - and said a short period of heavy snow is expected until around 3pm today.
On the website, a Met Office spokesperson said: "A short period of heavy snow may cause some temporary disruption on roads, mainly across higher ground such as the Peak District.
"Sroads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."
The warning also covers the areas east, west and south of York, including Selby.
Visit the Met Office website by clicking here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.