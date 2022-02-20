A COUNCILLOR in North Yorkshire was recently congratulated by the Prime Minister at a local event.
Boris Johnson personally congratulated new Selby District councillor Georgina Ashton when he met her at an event on Thursday (February 17).
Georgina won the by-election on January 20 and is the new Conservative councillor representing Byram, Brotherton, Sutton and Fairburn on Selby Council.
Georgina said: "The event I attended came as a surprise to me and when I accepted the invitation I was not aware that I would be meeting the Prime Minister.
"It was very informal and the Prime Minster congratulated me in person before updating everybody present on Government priorities and especially on the situation in the Ukraine."
Commenting on her election win, Georgina said that she was "delighted," to have been elected and that she was already using her skills and experience to get things done for the benefit of local residents.
