A POPULAR venue in York city centre will reopen to the public today after closure during Storm Eunice yesterday.
Spark:York in Piccadilly will reopen its doors at 12pm today. The street food and drinks venue closed yesterday after the storm damaged three canopies and created some minor damage on the roof.
But, sharing the news on Facebook today, a spokesperson for Spark:York said: "Well now that’s all blown over we can get cracking with the weekend. Thanks for being patient while we battened down the hatches yesterday.
"We’re back open from 12pm and ready to welcome you all inside to kick off the weekend."
Food traders, including Clucking Oinks, will be in action all day until 9pm. Drinks will be served until 10:30pm
Further details can be found on the venue's website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment