FLOOD alerts have been issued for York as the River Ouse water levels continue to rise due to the rainfall during the recent storms.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued the warning for the city, as it expects flooding to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land most affected, particularly around Riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade.
On the website, a spokesperson for the EA said: "The current forecast indicates that the Ouse at York will peak just below 2.9m late on Saturday morning. The Foss Barrier may be operated during Saturday. Levels are forecast to fall slowly during the day on Sunday.
"Further significant rain is forecast for Sunday, which may cause levels to rise again from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning. Flood warnings might be issued as a result of this rain. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."
Another flood alert has been issued for the Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby - as river levels remain high due to the recent rainfall and are expected to rise through this morning.
"The current river level at Naburn is 2.2m. Low lying land around the River Ouse is at risk of flooding," the spokesperson added.
As of around 8.30am this morning, the river level in York is 2.6m.
Further updates will be provided by the EA later today.
