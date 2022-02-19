FIRE crews were called to deal with a sign that was hanging dangerously in York  yesterday.

Crews from York were called to the incident in Low Petergate at around 5.40pm yesterday evening, as a sign was hanging in a dangerous position after the strong winds from Storm Eunice.

The crews removed the sign using a nine-metre ladder and bolt cutters and made the area safe.

The storm battered the country yesterday, with winds reaching up to 100mph in some areas.