FIRE crews were called to deal with a sign that was hanging dangerously in York yesterday.
Crews from York were called to the incident in Low Petergate at around 5.40pm yesterday evening, as a sign was hanging in a dangerous position after the strong winds from Storm Eunice.
The crews removed the sign using a nine-metre ladder and bolt cutters and made the area safe.
The storm battered the country yesterday, with winds reaching up to 100mph in some areas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.