THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
The latest Covid-19 map from the UK Health Security Agency shows Strensall to have the highest rate in the city at 806.6 cases per 100,000 population. This is the only area of York that is shaded in a dark purple, as the rate is between 800 and 1599. There are currently 56 cases of the virus in the area.
The majority of the city is shaded in a lighter purple as the rates are between 400 and 799. Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham has the second highest rate in the city at 760.6 cases per 100,000 population, with 48 cases in the area. Wigginton also has a rate above 700 at 726.9 cases per 100,000 population and 44 cases in the area.
However, three areas of the city are shaded blue as the rates are between 200 and 399. Holgate East has a rate of 375.1 cases per 100,000 population, the rate in Woodthorpe and Acomb Park stands at 353.1 cases per 100,000 population and Tang Hall has the lowest rate in the York area at 329.3 cases per 100,000 population.
Overall, York's Covid rate stands at 535.5 cases per 100,000 population, with 53,729 cases recorded in the area over the course of the pandemic.
You can view the latest Covid map here.
