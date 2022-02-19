WE asked you to send us examples of terrible parking in York - and you didn't hold back.

Last week, we shared some photos of some truly shocking parking in Fawcett Street.

The photos showed a car completely blocking the pavement - forcing pedestrians to walk on to the busy road - York's Fishergate gyratory - to pass.

Car totally blocks the pavement in Fishergate

In one photo, a male pedestrian has to step out on to the road to pass the car.

The location is just yards from a local school and early years centre and lots of parents with buggies use that stretch of road every day.

Sadly, this is not a one-off occurrence.

We have all seen our share of inconsiderate parkers - and we asked readers to be on the look out and send us examples of the worst parking in York.

We are sharing some of those photos today.

They have come from all corners of York - and show the problem of bad parking exists across the city.

More pavement blocking in York

Many people complained about inconsiderate drivers parking across pavements - often stopping on double yellow lines, leaving pedestrians no option but to step out on roads.

We also asked whether pavement parking should be banned. Perhaps, not surprisingly, readers gave a resounding 'yes'.

And their wish may come true.

Parking on the pavement is already banned in London and Cardiff, but could be brought in across England too.

Why use one parking bay, when two will do?

The Department for Transport says it is "actively considering" a new law on the issue.

If you spot examples of bad parking near where you live, get in touch. You can send the photos, along with the date and location, to our reporters via the Send Now button below...