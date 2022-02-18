FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a tree fell on a house in Storm Eunice.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say Storm Eunice has been keeping them busy this afternoon (February 18).
A spokesman for the service said: "It's been a busy day, but only just getting a few storm related incidents in the past hour - a tree fallen onto a house in Selby, an unsafe chimney stack in Bentham, a tree blocking the A162 in Tadcaster and an unsafe roof in Harrogate."
The service said they were called out to weather related incidents at:
- 4.16pm to Dragon Avenue, Harrogate to make safe a flat roof, that had almost blown off the building due to high winds. Due to the severity of the wind they were unable to assist physicallyand gave advice to home owner
- 4.20pm to Kirkland Close, Selby. Crews responded to a tree that had fallen onto a property causing some structural damage. No people were injured or trapped. Crews made the scene safe.
- 4.26pm Burton Road, Low Bentham. A Fire officer was called to a chimney stack in an unsafe position due to high winds.
- 4.29pm A162,Tadcaster. Crews assisted police with removing a large tree that had fallen onto the road blocking access. Crews used saws to cut tree apart and removed it.
- 4.41pm Charles Street, Selby. Crews assisted homeowners with a large tree in a precarious position. Crews only able to make it safe and gave advice.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.