A POPULAR attraction is offering free entry to its grounds to families this half term.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens in Sewerby, near Bridlington, will be offering free entry to the grounds throughout the half-term week.
The grounds will be open daily beginning on Saturday, February 19 and running until Sunday, February 27.
Whilst entry to the grounds is free for the week, admission prices will apply to the zoo and the house.
There is also access to the new exhibition ‘The Art of the Menu’.
The exhibition looks at 1934 when Harrods hosted a ceramic tableware exhibit called ‘Modern Art for the Table’.
The show exhibited wares painted by artists such as Laura Knight and Graham Sunderland and was rooted in the idea that everyday household objects should be and are works of art.
Opening hours for the house, cafe and zoo as well as details of forthcoming events can be found here.
