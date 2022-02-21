A GRADUATION parade in Harrogate marked the successful completion of training for more than 400 of the British Army’s newest soldiers.

A crowd of about 2,000 family members and friends created a 'celebratory atmosphere' at the Army Foundation College (AFC) in Harrogate, Army bosses say.

And it was a Yorkshire woman - Junior Soldier Jackson, from Saltburn - who walked away with the award for best recruit of the intake.

The college hosts arguably the most comprehensive basic soldier training in the world, tailored exclusively to Junior Soldiers, who are all under the age of 18 when they join up.

Those who graduated on Thursday came from all over the UK.

They included Junior Soldier Bobby Price, originally from Milton Keynes, whose mum, dad, little brother, older brother and girlfriend were all on hand to watch his graduation.

Junior Soldier Price, who is training to be an Army driver, said he'd become interested in joining the Army because he wanted a 'strong start to life and some great opportunities to travel and have an adventure.'

The physical side of training had been tough at times, he admitted. "But seeing other people in the same boots as I am in and working together to overcome the challenges got me through."

The college's commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Farebrother, said: “The Junior Soldiers of Cambrai and Waterloo Companies embarked upon this journey in the depths of a global pandemic and have endured many restrictions. It has been arduous and at times, emotional. I am very proud of them.

“Those graduating today have proved equal to the test and represent the very best of our nation’s young people.

"They are now ready for their second phase of training which will hone the skills learnt here and develop those required for their chosen trade.”

The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Sir Christopher Tickell KBE, Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

The parade, which featured music from the British Army Band Catterick, marked the culmination of months of military training and education at the college.

The training has included leadership development, The Duke of Edinburgh’s award scheme accreditation, sporting prowess, adventurous training, and education.

"No other military invests the time, energy, and breadth of resources into its soldiers as the British Army does through the AFC," n Army spokesman said.

"The College is also one of the most effective education establishments in the United Kingdom and, as an Ofsted Outstanding institution, it represents the jewel in the crown of the British Army’s training engine."