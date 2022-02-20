Staying in a stunning castle is no longer reserved for Royalty or for Fairytale characters.

You can now stay at this incredible mansion, owned by contemporary Scottish artist Stuart and wife Nikki McAlpine Miller, just outside Callander.

The Gart, Callander is set in the picturesque countryside, has uninterrupted views over Ben Ledi and the Highlands and is just a 15-minute walk from the charming town.

The jaw-dropping Baronial mansion is just an hour from Edinburgh and Glasgow and acts as the perfect gateway to venturing around Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Rooms in The Gart mansion. Credit: Tripadvisor

See inside this stunning Scottish castle on Tripadvisor

You can book an unforgettable break away here for an eye-watering £2863 a night but believe us when we say you get a lot for your money!

The Gart has 12 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and can sleep up to 24 guests at one time.

The castle allows pets, has secure parking and WiFi access for guests and you need to book a minimum of 3 nights.

You'll also find a 100ft reception room, 12 acres of garden and a morning room with a grand piano.

Spend your stay browsing the library, working out at the private gym or admiring the “The Savoy Series” of artworks in the dining room.

On top of that, there is an entertainment room with a 7-foot pink pool table.

Once you head upstairs, you'll find that the emperor suite has an amazing feature Jacuzzi and that there are also impressive king-size double bedrooms.

You'll find 3 more double bedrooms and a jaw-dropping turret cinema when you reach the third floor.

The 1835 mansion also features an art gallery and some extra-add ons to help make your trip even more unbelievable.

Rooms at The Gart. Credit: Tripadvisor

You can add these extra experiences to your trip fit for Royalty:

A casino night and band/DJ on the stage in your private Gin & Whisky Bar

The bar also features a 7-foot electric pink pool table and light system

A digital baby grand piano, electric guitars and drum kit for any musicians

A traditional ceilidh with whisky tasting paired with canapes

A picnic butler in the stunning grounds around a BBQ fire pit table, followed by Archery

Salmon and trout fishing on your private stretch of the River Teith

A Private chef offering a deliciously creative and foraged menu

A private yacht on Loch Lomond, the sunset champagne cruise is pretty spectacular

Basement art gallery with works of art and silks for sale

Private gym with power plate, aerial yoga, treadmill, stepper etc.

Personal trainer upon request

A ghillie can take you on a hike to experience Scotland's stunning scenery, or by canoe on one of the many lochs

What do the Tripadvisor reviews say?





Rooms at The Gart. Credit: Tripadvisor

Unsurprisingly, those who have been lucky to stay at The Gart have been compelled to share their experience on Tripadvisor.

One customer wrote: "We have booked various castle locations for "big birthdays" over the past 20 years but you will never find anything like The Gart. The owners' own pop-artwork and designer clothing is in evidence throughout the property, mixed with wonderful object d'art which you will keep spotting during the stay. The creative style of the owners is unique and makes a fascinating conversation piece with all the guests."

While another holidaymaker said: "Everything was perfect for us and our guests had an unforgettable time. It’s such a unique place in a gorgeous setting with amazing views, walks and scenery all around. The in-house catering was perfect. Accommodation is outstanding!"

Book an unforgettable stay at The Gart Callendar via the Tripadvisor website.