Pancake Day is just weeks away and to help you jazz up your pancakes, Morrisons has launched an incredible range of products and deals.
Available in stores and online, you can purchase anything from gluten free pancake batter to Peppa Pig pancake mix!
You will also see discounts on pancake favourites like Nutella, strawberries and all the best toppings.
Morrisons Pancake Day sale
Free From Pancake Shaker
Pancake Day is a Tuesday, so most of us will likely be working. Mixing up pancakes before rushing out the door in the morning is not ideal. This pancake batter mix is the perfect solution, and it is gluten and dairy free!
Better yet, it is only £1.50.
Morrisons Chocolate Spreads
These products are brand new and a must have this Pancake Day. Chocolate & Orange and Chocolate & Mint will up your pancake game to the next level.
Both are only £1.50!
Nutella
Nutella is a pancake day staple, so customers will be pleased to discover the price has been reduced to just £2 for a 350g jar.
Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Pancake Mix
Perfect for Peppa Pig and pancake enthusiasts, this mix is just £1.
Shop the full Morrisons Pancake Day selection in stores and on the website here.
