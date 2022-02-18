YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by 40 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 40, taking it to 535.5 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 125 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 53,729.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 29, taking it to 504 cases per 100,000 population. A further 380 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 154,971.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 22, taking it to 476.1 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 209 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 88,409.
Across the UK, a further 47,685 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 18,546,205.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.