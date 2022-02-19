OUR archive photo today dates from 1974 and shows Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate looking towards Marks and Spencer.

Although fashions and cars look very different today, this corner of York has not changed significantly.

Stand on this spot today, and you would still see a similar view.

St Crux church hall is still a vibrant presence on Pavement, with the main Marks and Spencer building beyond.

In the distance, we can see the distinctive outline of All Saints Church.

Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate remains one of the city's biggest tourist attractions. Visitors like to stop and pose by the road sign for a photo opportunity at the longest street name for one of the shortest thoroughfares in York!

According to York Civic Trust, Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate is first mentioned in 1505 as 'Whitnourwhatnourgate' and later as 'Whitney Whatneygate'.

The alternative name of Salvey Rents or Salvegate was used in some 17th and 18th-century documents.

And what do you remember about 1974? The year was marked by the introduction of the three-day week to preserve energy supplies during the miners' strike.

There were two general elections and a state of emergency in Northern Ireland. There was extensive bombing by the IRA of the British mainland.

McDonald's opened its first UK restaurant in Woolwich, South East London, and Roger Moore starred as James Bond in The Man with the Golden Gun.

The average house price was around £9,000, while the average salary was just over £2,000 - proof that some things have changed a lot since 1974.

