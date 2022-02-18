A GIFT and gadget store in York city centre is to close only five months after it opened.

Popular national retailer Menkind opened in 2,610 sq ft of space in the former Dorothy Perkins/Burtons shop in Coney Street last October.

It took the place of a pop-up art gallery which had opened there more than a year after the fashion store had closed, leaving the premises an empty and boarded up eyesore.

Menkind's opening created a number of new jobs and was seen as a boost for what has long been seen as the city's top retail street, which has been scarred by too many shop premises lying empty in recent years.

More than a dozen shops have been empty in Coney Street at times, which would have been unthinkable in the 1980s, 90s and 2000s.

The business stocked items ranging from licensed products to personalised items and the latest tech, and was a popular shopping location for Christmas shoppers looking for ideal gifts for men during the festive season.

The arrival of Menkind followed Helmsley Group's recent deal with The American Candy Company, part of US confectionery giant Tootsie Roll Industries, which launched in the former Poundland shop in Coney Street in August.

George Baines, asset manager at Helmsley Group, said then that Menkind and The American Candy Company both taking space on Coney Street was a 'brilliant boost' for the city centre, adding:

“As a proud York-based business we’re committed to helping the city to prosper now and in the future, and these lettings are further examples of the positive renaissance of Coney Street."

Mark Talbot, director at Menkind, said then that this latest store opening in Coney Street formed part of its ongoing strategy of selecting high footfall, strong trading locations for its stores.

“We are delighted to be opening in York and are really excited to welcome people to our new Coney Street store," he said.

Steve Henderson, director at property agency Savills, and James Bradley, of law firm Langleys, acted for Helmsley on both the Menkind and The American Candy Company lettings.

Mr Henderson said: “It’s great to see these well-known brands opening in the heart of York’s retail core in Coney Street. As more and more people return to the city centre, I’m sure both The American Candy Company and Menkind will prove popular destinations for people of all ages over the coming months.”

The store is to close its doors at the end of Sunday February 27.

Asked yesterday why Menkind was now going to close so soon after it had opened, a member of staff told The Press that it was 'only ever opening for Christmas.'