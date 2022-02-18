THREE drivers caught in their cars when more than twice the drink drive limit have been banned by York Magistrates Court in recent cases.
David Andrew Kirby, 34, of Main Avenue, Tang Hall, has been banned from driving for 40 months. He admitted drink driving on Station Rise, York . He was given a 12-month community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge with £85 prosecution costs.
Darren William Haigh, 39, of Southlands Close, South Milford, admitted drink driving on Bramley Park Avenue, Sherburn-in-Elmet. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Cezary Kochanowicz, 29, of Amberley Street, off Holgate Road, York, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle on the A19 on New Year’s Day. He was banned from driving for three months, fined £190 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
All three failed drink driving tests that gave readings of at least twice the drink drive limit.
There is no minimum 12-month driving ban if someone is in charge of a car when over the drink driving limit but has not been driving it.
