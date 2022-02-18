A POPULAR fair and food festival is set to return to York for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

York Spring Fair and Food Festival will be returning for a second year to York Racecourse in May over school half term week and the combined Spring Bank Holiday and Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Held in the Clocktower Enclosure on Knavesmire from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, June 5, the event boasts ten days of funfair, food and entertainment planned including the lighting of York’s Jubilee Beacon.

James Cundall, co-organiser explains the new additions to York Spring Fair & Food Festival for 2022.

He said: “We are thrilled to be adding live entertainment to this year’s event with popular local bands on weekend evenings and a DJ on midweek evenings. During the day the stage will host family entertainment from Josh Benson whose high-energy show ‘Just Josh’ will keep everyone entertained.

"Visitors can enjoy all the fun of a vintage fair then sit back with a drink and some food and soak up the entertainment and atmosphere.”

Co-organiser of the event, Johnny Cooper, said: “It was great to see how many people visited us, after what had been a tough few months. The food and drink element really complemented the vintage funfair and the customer feedback was excellent. We are really looking forward to this year’s event and making it the centre of York’s Jubilee Celebrations.”

He said the event promises to have one of the largest vintage funfairs in North Yorkshire, and a food festival showcasing best artisan products from Yorkshire and beyond.

There'll be a stage hosting live music and family entertainment – not to mention additional vintage funfair rides, and more than 40 traders and street food stalls already confirmed.

Lighting of York’s beacon will take place on on the evening of Thursday June 2 as part of the UK-wide lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, and the opportunity to head to the racecourse for a Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5.

Tickets are on sale from today at £5 admission for adults on off-peak days and £7.50 on peak days, with children aged 12 and under free.

Admission includes daily family entertainment and live music evenings. Tokens for funfair rides and game stalls are additional and can be purchased on site at £3 per ride.

York Spring Fair & Food Festival made its debut in May last year, welcoming over 25,000 visitors during its 10 day run. More than 30 food and drink stands attended the event along with 14 vintage funfair rides and game stalls for all ages to enjoy.

Applications for artisan food and drink stalls as well as craft stalls at York Spring Fair & Food Festival 2022 are still open and exhibitors are advised to register their interest by emailing admin@yorkspringfair.co.uk.

Tickets are on sale here now.