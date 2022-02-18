Subway is a much-loved fast-food chain and has almost 2,000 stores in the UK.
The sandwich giant has revealed how to make its indulgent cookies from the comfort of your own home.
Although it is known for its mouth-watering sandwiches, no meal is complete without a chocolate chip cookie.
Subway has revealed the recipe on Facebook and we couldn't be happier.
The recipe makes 16 cookies and takes around 35 minutes - here is how you can make your own!
How to make Subway cookies at home
Ingredients
- 125g salted butter, softened
- 100g light brown sugar
- 75g granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 medium egg
- 150g plain flour,
- Sifted 40g cocoa powder,
- Sifted 1⁄2 tsp baking soda
- 100g white chocolate, roughly chopped
- 200g milk chocolate, roughly chopped
Method
- Mix the melted butter and sugar in a bowl
- Add in the egg and vanilla essence and stir
- Sift in the dry ingredients and mix
- Add in the chopped up chocolate
- Scoop out the mix and place them onto a baking tray ready for the oven
- Bake for 12 minutes at 175 degrees celsius
