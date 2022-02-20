The best and worst parcel delivery services in the UK have been revealed.

MoneySavingExpert shared the results of its latest poll, which asked those who have used specific couriers to rate their experience.

The poll asked users to rate their experience with each parcel delivery firm they had used over the past 12 months.

More than 9,000 people voted and you can see the results below.

Amazon Logistics was voted as the best of the bunch for its work in 2021, knocking DPD Local off the top spot and pushing it down to third place.

Its sister company DPD – which held a seven-year winning streak until 2020 – stayed in second place for the second year in a row.

Survey participants were asked to rate their experience of each delivery firm they had used during the past 12 months as either "great", "ok" or "poor".

Some 60 per cent said Amazon Logistics, which is not always used for Amazon deliveries, was "great", with 34 per cent rating it "ok" and just 7 per cent saying it was "poor".

Overall, five out of 17 firms were rated better in this year’s poll compared to 2020.

CitySprint was ranked the worst among voters once again, with Hermes taking the second-worst spot.

It comes after another challenging year for firms providing essential services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

'Damaged parcels'

Chris Newlands, news and investigations editor at MSE, said: "There’s no doubt that this past year has once again proven to be very tough for parcel delivery firms, especially with some staff forced to self-isolate.

"But sadly, we continue to hear of missing, late, damaged and dumped parcels – so it’s important for consumers to use their rights and vote with their feet when firms don’t deliver the goods.

"If it’s something you’ve ordered, chances are you won’t get much choice on which firm shows up at your door.

"But if you’re unhappy with the delivery, or it simply doesn’t arrive, complain to the retailer – that’s who your contract’s with – and make sure they know.

"It’s their responsibility to put things right, and if others are complaining too, they will have no option but to apply pressure on their couriers to raise their performance, or ultimately they’ll use another service."

What did the firms say?

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, country director of Amazon Logistics, told MSE: "We are delighted that this survey recognises the hard work of the incredible Amazon employees and independent delivery partners who come together to provide fast, reliable and safe delivery for our customers every day."