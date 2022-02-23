WATERSTONES book store in York has welcomed many famous faces over the years.

As our archive photos today show, people have been prepared to queue for hours and in all weathers to meet their favourite authors and celebrities at Waterstones, which was in High Ousegate before it moved to its current spot in Coney Street.

Back in 2017, queues formed along Coney Street for more than three hours in the rain as fans of Nigella Lawson came out in force to meet the Domestic Goddess herself at a book-signing session at Waterstones in Coney Street.

First in line to meet the BBC1 cookery presenter was Rachel Hopwood, 27, from Rawcliffe, York, who told The Press at the time: “I think Nigella is a role model, a foodie icon. I like how her recipes are nice and easy to follow, and my favourite is saffron risotto from Nigella Kitchen. I’ve bought the new book already and I’m going to ask her what her favourite recipe is.”

Earlier, Nigella gave waiting media a three-minute slot for pictures: just long enough for reporters to ask what she could rustle up in that time. “It depends on what ingredients are in your kitchen; go from there,” she said. “Maybe scrambled eggs with a few spices.”

Over the years, the release of a new Harry Potter book always resulted in long queues at the book store.

Famous names to visit Waterstones over the years include authors Jo Nesbo, Bernard Cornwall and Michael Palin.

In 2017, Anthony Costa of pop band Blue was in York to sign copies of his new book too - to the delight of fans.

Snooker star Jimmy White popped into Waterstones in York in 2014 to sign copies of his book.

