Two changes to number plates will come into effect across the UK next month.

From March 1, cars will be registered with a 22 tag rather than 71 to represent a new year.

This change will come as no surprise although what some drivers don’t know is new number plates will now be made with a new stronger material.

The new material will make number plates more resistant to damage.

Number plates will also only be allowed to display solid black lettering as two tone plates which give a 3D or 4D have been banned.

The change will make it easier for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to pick up a number plate, according to experts.

Bristol Street Motors issue scam warning ahead of

News of the new number plates has sparked a scam warning from Bristol Street Motors.

The car dealership is warning drivers who are looking to purchase a used vehicle to stay vigilant amid concerns that a common car scam could become more popular ahead of the 22-plate release on March 1.

In most cases, Category C or 'Cat C' cars - vehicles that have been written off by their insurance company - usually end up being sold at auction to motor traders and garages who can complete the repairs at trade prices.

If the repairs are carried out to a high standard there is usually no issue, but some buyers are falling victim to unscrupulous sellers who have completed sub-par repairs.

Motor traders and dealerships must disclose whether a vehicle has been written off, whereas private sellers do not - leaving some drivers unknowingly buying a written-off vehicle that is potentially unsafe for the road.

“Unfortunately, not disclosing a vehicle’s full history is a common type of scam that many car buyers fall victim to," explained a spokesperson from Bristol Street Motors.

"It’s one that has considerable cost implications, as the true value of the vehicle is usually less than what the buyer pays, and once found, the issues will significantly impact its resale value.

"Should the issues render the car dangerous to drive, the cost could be even more significant, endangering the lives of both the driver and passengers.