YORK MP Rachael Maskell has launched a petition calling for a change in the law to allow titles to be removed.

The York Central MP says the petition, which she will present to Parliament, comes amid calls for Prince Andrew to lose his Duke of York title.

Ms Maskell said Prince Andrew's links with convicted sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had been a source of deep hurt and embarrassment to many in York and Yorkshire.

She said a title such as Duke of York carried an ambassadorial relationship with that place, adding that 88 per cent of people in a York Press poll expressed their desire for the title of ‘Duke of York' to be removed.

Ms Maskell said: “Although the Queen removed Prince Andrew's other titles in January, there is currently no legal way for the Queen, Parliament or local people to remove a geographic title, such as the Duke of York.

"If you would like to help me get this title removed, please support the campaign."

The petition is here

Ms Maskell added that she was committed to standing up against the exploitation of women and girls.

She said: "I am totally committed to address this insidious culture and am working across the city to make York a place where women can be confident and safe, at home and online, at work, college or in school, and on our streets and across our community.”

Prince Andrew has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

But the Queen’s second son “regrets his association” with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a letter submitted to the United States District Court stated.

Andrew has agreed to make a “substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity after the pair agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement in her civil sex claim against him.

No detail has been disclosed with regard to the settlement and costs, but it has been reported he has agreed to pay an eight-figure sum.