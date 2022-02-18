THE next Lord Mayor of York has been named.
Councillor David Carr is an Independent candidate and has been Copmanthorpe Ward since 2015.
He was announced as the Lord Mayor elect yesterday (February 17).
Cllr Carr went on to announce that Suzie Mercer would be his Sheriff Elect.
David Carr’s Copmanthorpe Ward includes the Housing Environment Improvement Programme as well as the Copmanthorpe Residents’ Association.
He has seen himself appointed to the Audit and Governance Committee in Copmanthorpe Ward, as well as the Education Appeals Panel, Joint Standards Committee and Local Plan Working Group amongst others groups and committees.
Suzie Mercer has worked as a Wheldrake councillor and has stood on a manifesto that promoted the improvement of rural bus services.
Both Cllr Carr and Suzie Mercer will take office at the end of May, taking the places of Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick and Sheriff Cllr Ashley Mason respectively, who have held their positions since May 2020.
