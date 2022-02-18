A 20-YEAR-OLD crack cocaine and heroin dealer has been put behind bars.

Tyler Walton from Northallerton was yesterday (February 17) sentenced to 20 months in prison for drug dealing.

North Yorkshire Police sya that on the evening of (January 18) Tyler Walton was stopped by officers in a vehicle on Parliament Street in Harrogate.

A search of Walton and his vehicle was conducted under the Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act. He was found to be in possession of cash and a set of digital scales. He was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Once in custody a further search of Walton was carried out where he was found to be in possession of 14 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin which was in his mouth.

Walton appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Yesterday he was sentenced to 20 months in prison at York Crown Court.

Investigating officer constable George Frost from Harrogate Police’s Expedite Team said: “This case demonstrates how robustly Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team will pursue those who are involved in drug supply. Tyler Walton was actively involved in selling potentially lethal drugs to vulnerable users and preyed on them in order to further his own financial gain.

“I hope that our communities are reassured by the swift police action taken in this case. We will not accept this sort of activity on the streets of Harrogate and North Yorkshire. We are continuing our efforts every day to ensure that the vulnerable people who fall victim to drug addiction are safeguarded and that the dealers who exploit them are targeted and prosecuted.

“ Please can I take this opportunity to encourage members of the public who concerned about drug dealing activity and those affected by it to contact North Yorkshire Police or contact Crimestoppers.”

If you have concerns or information about drugs in your community contact us on 101 and select option 1 to speak to our Force Control Room or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.