Footage on social media shows the O2 Arena, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, “shredded” by strong winds amid Storm Eunice.
The large dome-shaped building, situated in South East London housed a major exhibition marking the start of the third millennium.
It officially opened on New Year’s Even in 1999 and is more recently used for concerts in the capital.
The footage was shared by Ben Hubbard on Twitter and has nearly 3,000 retweets at the time of writing.
More and more of the Dome is being shredded pic.twitter.com/EUgyH2ryvK— Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022
The footage comes amid “stay at home” warnings across the UK.
The Environment Agency also urged weather watchers and amateur photographers to resist the temptation to try and capture dramatic footage of Storm Eunice’s impact.
Emergency services and the Met Office warned people to stay at home.
Boris Johnson said: “We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe.”
