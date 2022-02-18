YORK is set to see gusts of wind in excess of 70mph later this afternoon, according to an updated forecast by BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup.
Forecasters were earlier predicting a peak of 59mph at 3pm but now they're expecting 71mph by 4pm.
They say wind gusts will rise to 57mph by 2pm, 60mph by 3pm and 71mph by 4pm. Gusts will then drop slightly to 69mph by 5pm and 66mph by 6pm.
If the forecasters have got this right, major damage may be caused, with trees down, tiles off roofs and power cuts.
The Press will keep you posted.
