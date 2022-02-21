New cycle lanes: but where will parked cars go?

IT would seem from The Press (February 16) that a lot of thought has gone into creating new cycle lanes in the future from Acomb to The Fox Junction, but a lack of thought given to where all the vehicles that currently park in this area are to go.

A lot of the houses on this stretch of road are older houses which were built before garages and driveways were a priority.

In fact some of these houses between Grantham Drive and The Fox have no room for garages or driveways so where are they supposed to park their vehicles?

Are they expected to park them in local streets which are already full of parked cars?

This will lead to a first-come-first-served basis and also lead to a lot of animosity between residents.

This could also be a deliberate ploy of City of York Council to force residents to ask for residents parking to be applied in surrounding streets which would lead to extra revenue for the council to pay for even more cycle lanes.

Why can't the council leave things alone and turn a blind eye, as the police do, to cyclists riding on footpaths, riding through red lights, riding in the wrong direction in one-way streets, riding with no lights and riding with a mobile in one hand and with one hand, or in some cases no hands on handlebars?

AP Cox,

Heath Close,

Holgate,

York

Time to clean up their act

SO the University of York's investigations have shown that many rivers worldwide are subject to various and many pollutions.

This follows on from comments made in a letter I had published last year regarding the excess amount of sewage discharged from the local treatment works, when anglers reported their lines to be draped with tissues, toilet roll paper and other unsavoury items.

As well as being totally unwanted, this is also a major health hazard, as there was nowhere to clean their hands before eating and drinking.

Perhaps the authorities will take note and "clean up their act".

R Hutchinson,

General Secretary.

York & District Amalgamation of Anglers,

St Clements Club,

Count de Burgh Terrace,

York

Protect animals in winter storms

ANIMALS have been at severe risk from Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

Storms are terrifying experiences for animals, including cats and dogs, who may run away and become lost and disorientated – often with fatal consequences from accidents, exposure, or frostbite.

Domesticated animals cannot survive on their own: they are dependent on humans.

If you see a lost animal, take them inside or to an animal shelter or call the RSPCA for help with apprehending them.

With severe flood alerts in place, no animal should be left tied up or confined outdoors, as they may become trapped, unable to flee rising floodwaters or dodge flying debris.

If you need to evacuate, keep your animal companions with you – never leave them behind.

When you do venture out, always bang on your car’s bonnet before starting it in case a cat has taken refuge from the cold there.

This simple act could save a life, especially in turbulent weather.

Natalie Tambini,

Media and Communications Writer,

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA),

Society Building,

All Saints Street,

London

Thanks for the memories!

LOOKING at the old photos of the the Grand Opera House (The Press, February 2) it brought back memories of my husband when he used to take our two young boys to watch the wrestling.

Both lads enjoyed going and although they never joined a wrestling club they started learning judo at the Railway Institute club.

Maureen Robinson,

Broadway,

York

