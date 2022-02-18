A DRUG dealer who hid heroin and cocaine in his mouth has been jailed for 20 months.
Police stopped Tyler Walton in a car on Parliament Street in Harrogate last month.
They found cash and digital scales on the vehicle and took him into police custody.
There they searched him and found 14 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his month.
Walton, 20, of Long Street, Thirsk, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
He was jailed at York Crown Court for 20 months.
Investigating officer Constable George Frost from Harrogate’s Expedite Team said: “This case demonstrates how robustly Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team will pursue those who are involved in drug supply. Tyler Walton was actively involved in selling potentially lethal drugs to vulnerable users and preyed on them in order to further his own financial gain.
“I hope that our communities are reassured by the swift police action taken in this case.
"We will not accept this sort of activity on the streets of Harrogate and North Yorkshire.
"We are continuing our efforts every day to ensure that the vulnerable people who fall victim drug addiction are safeguarded and that the dealers who exploit them are targeted and prosecuted."
