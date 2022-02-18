Who should pay the settlement for Prince Andrew? The people who’ve benefited most.
The news media has made an absolute fortune out of him over the last few years - front page news in many papers and regularly on the TV and radio.
The people who made the most should should pay - the media.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
Just stop referring to Prince Andrew as Duke of York
I wonder if there should be a campaign in the media to get journalists to refer to the second son of the Queen as Prince Andrew and to drop any mention of the title gifted to him by the Queen on his marriage to Sarah Ferguson: ie the Duke of York. It is highly unlikely that the Queen will withdraw this gift, but it may be helpful if he is only referred to as Prince Andrew in recognition of his place in the Royal Family.
Tina Funnell, Upper Price Street, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment