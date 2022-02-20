SOLDIERS from the Yorkshire Regiment were involved in rescuing a dog that had been missing for days in freezing conditions in Estonia.
The dog, nicknamed Socks by the soldiers, was reunited with his owner this week after being discovered by troops deployed as part of the annual NATO Winter Camp in the Baltic country.
When Socks was found, he was taken away from the exercise area and provided food, shelter, and water by the service personnel.
One of his rescuers, Captain Styles, said: "It was a privilege to find and locate Socks with my team, returning him to safety and re-uniting him with his owners.
"He'd clearly been out on the training area for a while, but we are glad that his story has a happy ending."
Elements of The Parachute Regiment and The Yorkshire Regiment, together with colleagues from a number of other cap badges, are currently deployed as part of the NATO Winter Camp.
