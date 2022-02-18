A FLAGSHIP food and drink festival is returning to Yorkshire’s food capital this year.

Fondly known as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury”, Malton Food Lovers Festival, which is free to attend, is returning this year.

There will be two separate, three day long events across the year to celebrate the festival.

The first will be held across the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June, from Friday 3 to Saturday 5. The second will be on the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Saturday 27 to Monday 29.

Director of Visit Malton Tom Naylor-Leyland said: “The Malton Food Lovers Festival is back and bigger than ever. 2021 was the first time that we extended the festival to a three-day event, and I’m pleased to report that it was a roaring success, with just under 50,000 culinary fans flocking to our streets across the weekend!

“Yorkshire’s producers and chefs have so much to offer, and we are thrilled that there’s such a hunger to discover new and exciting local produce here in Yorkshire’s Food Capital. We can’t wait to serve up two jam-packed gourmet celebrations in the heart of Malton this year.”

Last year’s event was the first time it was held over three days since its formation over a decade ago.

Due to the overwhelming support and engagement received from the public it has been decided that this year’s events will once again be held over three days.

At each entrance to Malton from the A64 is a Park and Ride service that people going to the event can use.

There are also frequent train services from York and Scarborough and Malton are part of the route for the award-winning Coastliner bus service.

Visitors this year can expect some of the finest produce from Yorkshire and beyond as award-winning producers and independent businesses will flock to the streets of Malton.

There will be a wide array of unique stalls, live music and celebrity chef talks and demonstrations that will contribute to a fun experience for those in attendance.

Benoit Blin, Master Pâtissier and judge from Bake Off on Channel 4, headlined the main stage of last year’s Food Lovers Festival.

He said: “Malton is a lovely place to be. It’s so nice to see people being able to come out and enjoy some street food and the atmosphere once again. I’m sure I’ll be back, it’s a fantastic place.”

Stallholders interested in attending the Malton Food Lovers Festival can find more information on the Visit Malton website here.

More information on this year’s events in general can be found here.