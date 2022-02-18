A YORK man has been fined hundreds of pounds after he falsified vaccination records for two puppies he sold in 2020.
Peter John Reynolds of Sowerby Crescent in Stokesley, yesterday (February 17) plead guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation at York Magistrates Court.
Reynolds, 31, sold two puppies to different individuals with vaccination cards which were later found to be fake. The first puppy was purchased and became ill so the new owner took them to the vet where it became apparent that the vaccination apparently used by them was not a commonly used type.
The vet also had no record of vaccinating the puppy, which quickly raised alarm bells to them.
The second puppy’s vaccination card showed the name and signature of a vet who did not work at the specified practice.
Reynolds was fined £400 and ordered to pay his victims a total of £199.70 in compensation.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you’re thinking of buying a puppy, the RSPCA has plenty of advice on checks to help you make the right decision."
Visit the RSPCA's website for more information about buying a healthy, happy puppy.
