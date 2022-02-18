IT was a big day for pupils at one York school as a fantastic new facility was opened for them to use.

A newly refurbished sensory room for primary aged children with special educational needs and disabilities has opened at Hob Moor Oaks Academy in York.

It has taken two years of fundraising and the help of three charities to bring the room up to date and fully accessible to all pupils.

Hob Moor Oaks head teacher Olivia Hargreaves said: “It’s no surprise to say that our children love it.”

“The room enables pupils to develop awareness through a range of sensory experiences including visual, tactile, auditory, voice output – including breath – and movement. It’s fabulous – the range of equipment encourages curiosity and children’s confidence is given a real boost.”

Ten-year-old Presley used his symbol communication book to say: “It’s exciting and I feel happy there.”

The updated space was made possible thanks to financial contributions from The Wooden Spoon, The Ed De Nunzio Charitable Trust and The Purey Cust charities.

After a delay because of Covid, the room was officially opened just before Christmas by John Theakston of Black Sheep Brewery.

Olivia said: “On behalf of the children and staff, thank you for your kindness and generosity – your donations have positively impacted on the lives of our pupils.”

Hob Moor Oaks, in Acomb, provides specialist education for primary aged pupils with disabilities across York as well as in North Yorkshire and the East Riding.

The school, part of Ebor Academy Trust, offers a specialist curriculum incorporating a range of learning opportunities and experiences enabling children to thrive.

Ebor Academy Trust operates 24 schools across York, Selby, the East Riding and Hull and on the Yorkshire Coast.

The Ed De Nunzio Charitable Trust has gifted the gear to Hob Moor Community Primary Academy. The Trust was set up in memory of Edward De Nunzio, a former Bootham School student who died in a tragic accident more than ten years ago aged just 18.

The trust aims to help children and young people in the York area reach their full potential.

The Purey Cust Trust is a grant-making charity providing one-off grants to individuals, organisations and charities to promote health and healing for those living in and around the city of York.

The Wooden Spoon is a leading rugby charity and they fund about70 life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland every year.