AN AWARD-WINNING British singer-songwriter and guitarist is preparing for a gig at a popular venue in York.
Blair Dunlop will perform a headline show at The Crescent in York on March 6.
Having not been able to tour extensively over the last couple of years due to the impact of Covid-19, Blair will tour throughout March and April, in the format that his fans love him best, 'One Man – One Guitar'.
Blair has now released four albums, two EPs and has toured his music around the globe.
His third album ‘Gilded’ was released in May 2016 on his own label called Gilded Wings – and was widely acclaimed, gaining BBC Radio 2 Playlist status for the two single releases.
Prior to this Blair released his album ‘House Of Jacks’ in mid-2014 which lived up to the promise of his 2012 debut ‘Blight and Blossom’ - the quality of which contributed to his winning the BBC Radio 2 Horizon Award.
Blair has now cemented his place as one of Britain’s most "exciting talents," - as 2018 Blair saw the release of his fourth album ‘Notes From An Island’ on his own label to rave reviews.
