I JOIN those who are worried by the Government’s attempt to further restrict discussion on political debate in the classroom.
Our population is already one of the least educated in Europe regarding how political institutions work.
How many understand how a parish council works, never mind a city or district council, or national government, or the EU? How many even know what words like unitary authority or devolution mean?
In this context, the latest attempt to ban discussion of contentious subjects in the classroom is as sinister as it is misguided.
In the internet age we are all, including children, bombarded with contentious and divisive political viewpoints on climate change, race, religion, vaccination, and much else.
I’ve heard it said that the most important thing any of us can get from education is an understanding of when we are being gaslighted or fed lies and misinformation.
I agree. Knowing how to balance opinions, conduct your own research, express ideas, listen to others, and debate in a non-partisan way, are all critical to mental health and a free and democratic society.
Schools present a safe forum for this.
Attempting to shut down debate in schools is a mistake.
Christian Vassie,
Blake Court,
Wheldrake,
York
