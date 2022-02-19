CHRISTIAN Vassie asks in his letter if any Brexiteer can name just one advantage of leaving the EU.
Just one?
How about how quickly this country was protected from Covid by the UK vaccination programme?
The EU propaganda by Ursula von der Leyen saying the UK gained a head start by compromising on safety and efficacy? Really?
In the late 18th century, the USA decided to break away from a foreign power governing and taxing them and they seem to be doing alright. So will we.
The most important reason for me is the right to make our own decisions by the politicians we vote for.
And if that means that sometimes the party in power is not the one I voted for (it happens, I've been voting for 50 years) I respect our right to disagree.
Des Durkin,
Lowfield Drive,
Haxby,
York
